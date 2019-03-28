To The Editor:
I have lived in the Washington area for 38 years. Over that period, I have, on many occasions, witnessed the area’s reputation for community service and involvement. Recently I again saw this sense of community in action.
We have two outstanding high schools in our area. When a student from one of them was diagnosed with cancer, the students from the other stepped in to organize activities in support of that student. Shortly after that a student from the other school was also diagnosed with cancer. Well, it didn’t take very long for the first school to respond in a like manner.
It’s important to realize that these were students from two different schools who were much more concerned about the well-being of each other than any school rivalries.
The Washington School District is now facing a serious crisis concerning the health and safety of its students. I hope that we, as adults, can respond with the same sense of community as our daughters and sons did during their shared crisis.
Voting yes April 2 on Prop S will give us the opportunity to demonstrate why we raised such wonderful young people. These same young sons, daughters, and grandchildren will, after all, lead our community into the future.
Surely we can reach the same level of community concern as they did.