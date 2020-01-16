To The Editor:
We want to thank Karen Cernich for writing about Jody Miles speaking at Washington High School on the topic of climate change and The Missourian for publishing this fine article. WHS also deserves a lot of credit for providing Mrs. Miles the opportunity to present actual facts about climate change.
Mrs. Miles, just having attended a three-day conference hosted by NASA and NOAA, provided the WHS students with the most accurate and up-to-date facts about climate change.
And beyond such undisputable facts, Mrs. Miles points out that “the Planet Earth is an amazing gift we have been given by the Creator … and a gift like this should be highly respected” and cared for.
Many of these WHS students will most likely help raise the knowledge of climate change in their social sphere. Letters to the Editor often show such lack of information among the general public.
One letter from Dec. 11, 2019, titled “Climate Is Simply Long-Term Weather,” compared weather to a lottery that selects the winner at random. He is correct in stating that climate is long-term weather. However, there is nothing random in regard to weather or climate. Both are determined by basic laws of physics, and these laws are difficult to understand without advanced education in physics.
The public’s understanding of climate change is very important in order for societies to support necessary changes in public policy that make it possible to sustain life on our earth.
Just an increase of 1.42 degrees Fahrenheit in average global temperature above the 20th century average of 57.0 degrees Fahrenheit caused Arctic, Antarctic and glacier ice to melt at a faster pace; it caused more heavy rainfall, more violent storms, more floods, more wild fires, and more severe droughts. (Read: “Climate Change: Global Temperature” by Rebecca Lindsey and LuAnn Dahlman at NOAA from 9-19-2019.)