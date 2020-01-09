To The Editor:
The cardiac rehab department at Mercy Hospital was recently presented with the DAISY Team Award for Extraordinary Nursing.
The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.”
As a patient, I want to express my personal appreciation for this crew. They are so caring, compassionate, thoughtful and when the occasion calls for it, a barrel of laughs.
We are truly blessed to have these wonderful people working in our community. Thanks to all of you.