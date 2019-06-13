To The Editor:
Kudos to Barb Hellmann, Sharon Monzyk, the Washington Rotary Club, the Washington Parks Department, and all the businesses and organizations involved in the Washington Trail Day 2019!
This was my first attendance at this 15-year-old fantastic event and I am sorry I waited so long!
Speaking for the seniors from the New Haven area and many others I am sure, we want to thank each of you for a day of simply being catered to! Beginning with cookies and choice of beverage, followed by bingo, attendance prizes, optional and informative tram rides around Washington, a delicious lunch (including homemade ice cream sundaes), and yet more fun bingo, we had a wonderful day!
The weather you provided was also first-rate!
The level of volunteerism by the young and “not-so-young” and the generosity of the Washington community as a whole to seniors and the physically disabled is truly amazing! We had a very enjoyable day and can’t thank you enough.
God bless you!