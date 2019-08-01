o The Editor:
In American democracy, the interests of particular groups are often stereotyped, even dismissed by leaders, and some actions by leaders escalate into bad situations.
Some groups might be called “deplorables” or described as people who “cling to guns or religion,” as candidates have done.
However President Donald Trump”s tweets, telling four congresswomen, all U.S. citizens, to “go back” where they came from, have gone out of control.
The U.S. president caused international outrage over his series of tweets about Ms Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, and fellow first-term ethnic minority lawmakers Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley.
Two of the congresswomen are Moslem and support Palestine becoming a nation. Trump attacked these congresswomen for not supporting Israel.
At a rally days later Mr. Trump criticized Ms Omar which was followed by calls from the crowd, “send her back.”
The latest escalation of Mr. Trump’s tweets is the firing of two U.S. police officers in Gretna, Louisiana. The officers had a Facebook post suggesting that congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez should be shot.
Mr. Trump’s tweets and rhetoric regarding these four congresswomen is not presidential.
Political rhetoric needs to be toned down and not full of hate.
We all are Americans and need to work together for the betterment of our great nation.