To The Editor:
We here in the Washington area have witnessed an unprecedented event of five months of the Missouri River looking like “lake Missouri River.” To be fair, we have not suffered hurricane Dorian or the countless spring tornadoes that have ripped through the Midwest and eastern states this year, but something has changed, is changing. That something is the climate.
Unfortunately, our region is represented in the halls of our national government by “climate deniers”: Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, Sen. Roy Blunt, and Sen. Josh Hawley. On Sept. 20, three days before the U.N. Climate Summit in NYC, young people and adults will strike all across the U.S. and world to demand transformative action be taken to address the climate crisis. Millions will take to the streets to demand a right to a future, and the youth and adults of Washington are invited to #strikewithus: https://strikewithus.org/.
Events are already scheduled at Parkway North High School and at St. Louis City Hall. On Friday, Sept. 20, thousands of people will strike for the climate by walking out of school and work and letting politicians know that we can’t wait any longer for them to act. I call upon the youth of Washington and the surrounding area, as well as concerned area adults, to #strikewithus. The changes from climate know no borders and respect no personal classifications. Political action is needed now and the young are the ones to show the way. Organize an event here in Washington: https://strikewithus.org/#ninja-popup-336.