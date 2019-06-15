To The Editor:
Like many of my fellow citizens, I was shocked and disappointed to read that Lt. Kesterson had embezzled money from the Law Enforcement Exploring Association.
The police department handled this difficult situation quickly and efficiently.
As a former reserve officer with the Washington Police Department, I can tell you we have a fine police force. These men and women are dedicated to making our community safe. One bad apple should not taint all who work there.
The command staff should be praised for dealing with this very difficult situation. The department will move on from this incident.