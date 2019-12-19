To The Editor:
In a recent letter to the editor, a writer suggested that the current Supreme Court is more biased now than ever before. The writer spoke a lot about the Constitution, and he argued that our founders knew and understood that compromise was necessary for our country to succeed. I would argue that the exact opposite is true.
The purpose of the Supreme Court is to ensure that all laws are constitutional. Laws are either valid under the Constitution, and thereby upheld by the court, or they are ruled in violation of the basic principles of the Constitution, and therefore invalid. Compromise would mean that the court sometimes allows nonconstitutional laws to remain in force. That’s not at all why we have a Supreme Court or a constitution.
For far too long, we have allowed certain Supreme Court justices to support and uphold laws that are clearly unconstitutional. The Supreme Court has not taken any action to stop congressional spending on nonconstitutional programs such as the Department of Education, or HUD. And yet, since both of these programs were created, and since billions have been spent on these things, the results have been horrible! Whereas our schools used to teach Latin and Greek to high school students, now employers are having to teach college graduates how to do basic math, and English. HUD’s impact and results are just as atrocious.
I’m very pleased with Mr. Trump’s Supreme Court picks, and I hope he continues to pick justices that have a record of supporting the Constitution at all times, without compromise.
There are places and situations where compromise is not tolerable. When it comes to human rights, for example, we should not tolerate anyone or any government that doesn’t respect those rights. The Constitution was written not to empower government, but to protect the citizens of our country from all enemies, foreign and domestic. I’m in favor of no compromise at all for those things.