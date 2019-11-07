To The Editor:
I witnessed something on Oct. 15 that many people have said does not exist, local government working in the citizens’ interest.
There was a full house Oct. 15 for Franklin County’s Planning and Zoning meeting because a vote was scheduled for the proposed changes to the zoning map and districts.
All but one speaker expressed their opposition to the proposed “White (W) Zone” due primarily to the inclusion of CAFOs (Confined Animal Feed Operations) and landfills (which would include coal ash disposal). The vast percentage of Franklin County comes under “W,” and it is critical to explain the impact CAFOs will have on this county. A CAFO can contain up to 10,000 hogs, 100,000 birds in one enclosed facility, which is why they are commonly referred to as “Factory Farms.”
Their impact on other parts of Missouri and the U.S. have been sobering and tragic — generational farmers have not only lost their market due to these industrial size operations, but families have lost the value of their property, with many abandoning their homes due to the health risks, water use and loss of value of their properties.
Those residents in attendance were familiar with the risks CAFOs bring and spoke to defend their property values, health and the quality of life we have here in Franklin County. You don’t have to look far to hear the tragic accounts of multigenerational farmers abandoning their properties due to the impact of CAFOs.
The P&Z commissioners were asked what their vision is for Franklin County. Were they invested in preserving and increasing the beauty, economic potential, tourism, property values we have here or were they going to allow CAFOs to jeopardize what we love and want for our families and those choosing to move here?
After lengthy testimony, the P&Z board voted to listen to the residents! It voted to deny the adoption of the new zoning, and to consider options to the language in the zone. This still goes to the county commissioners Nov. 14 — learn about CAFOs and how they will impact Franklin County.
There is a program this Saturday at the new library in Union to discuss this serious issue. Please attend, and be sure to send your views to the county commissioners and attend the meeting Nov. 14!
Thank you, again, commissioners for planning and zoning for listening to the residents!