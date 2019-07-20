To The Editor:
Nancy Pelosi should step down as the Speaker of the House for the good of our country. She has done or represented nothing positive or cooperative since she took office. She is noteworthy only negatively as a drag and a “burr under the saddle” for President Trump.
The Mueller investigation was supposed to be the final say on the phony accusations brought against President Trump. After earlier having ballyhooed it to the heavens, she repudiated the findings and refuses to give up on trying to get some kind of criminal charges to stick against the president, with at least six new ongoing federal investigations since that exhaustive costly probe did not end the way she wanted it to.
A recent poll revealed that at least 53 percent of the American people have grown weary of and are fed up with the endless witch-huntings and their huge fruitless drains of taxpayer dollars. That percentage can only be expected to grow.
It seems totally incomprehensible that she and the rest of her party and the liberal press cannot seem to let the president do his job for even a little while without constant, senseless, and baseless harassment.
Nancy and the other lock-step Democrats who slavishly follow her every whim with seemingly no intelligent, independent mentalities of their own, who are constantly bemoaning the severely overcrowded conditions at the government detention facilities for the hordes of illegal immigrants, are glibly and hypocritically blind to the fact that the blame for all the unfortunate problems involved lies solely at their feet.
With their constant tacit and overt encouragement and absurd espoused “open door” policies, they have brought on the flood of immigrants to our southern border. It is perfectly clear that they are doing all they can in whatever way they can to sabotage our national security and don’t give a whit about the negative consequences of their acts and the huge welfare costs borne by our country in response to their deranged and horribly misguided thinking. They have seemingly abandoned completely any adherence to law and order as witnessed by the protests they have encouraged and lack of support for the roundups of illegal aliens who have all been previously sentenced to deportation by American courts of law. That law and those court orders are merely being legally carried out.
It seems crystal clear that Nancy and her cohorts are engaging in nothing but dangerously counterproductive activities to say the least and causing serious doubts about their sanity in the process. They seem to delight in fostering polarization and divisiveness while millions of Americans can only scratch their heads in disbelief and want all the stirred-up craziness to stop.