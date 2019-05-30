To The Editor:
From the start, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has resisted calls to impeach President Donald Trump.
She’s called the move divisive. She refused to budge even as rumblings grew among House Democrats that special counsel Robert Mueller’s report had enough to start impeachment proceedings against Mr. Trump on obstruction of justice grounds.
Ms. Pelosi told Democratic leaders that impeachment would take away from the party’s legislative agenda and undercut ongoing investigations into the president by other congressional committees.
But the pressure is mounting as the Trump administration continues blocking Democrats’ every effort at investigation, and even violating the U.S. Constitution’s words about separation of powers of the three branches of government.
Besides, I believe impeachment would fail in the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate. Also, my thought is that it is better for Democrats desiring to be elected in 2020 to wait until after the election to take any action against the president.
It’s unclear how long Ms. Pelosi can hold the line on stopping Democrats from proceeding with impeachment.