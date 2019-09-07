To The Editor:
911.
For years, those numbers simply meant a call for help. Now they also remind us of Sept. 11, 2001, the date of the worst terrorist attack on the United States of America and one of the deadliest days ever on American soil.
This year is the 18th anniversary of 9/11 in 2001. On this anniversary of that sad day in our history, we honor the memory of those who lost lives and loved ones. And, we give thanks for those who had the courage to serve in the face of danger.
In 2009, a presidential proclamation declared that Patriot Day also is a “National Day of Service.” The proclamation calls on Americans to “participate in community service in honor of those our Nation lost, to observe this day with other ceremonies and activities, including remembrance services ... to honor the innocent victims who perished as a result of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.”
This year, New Life Church in Washington is hosting a communitywide, nondenominational Prayer Watch on Sept. 11. I encourage everyone to take a few minutes to sit in the sanctuary and pray for our nation. Most of us don’t feel like world-changers. We’re just trying to get through to the end of the week. But God has provided an amazing opportunity for us to join Him in intercession and see His power bring transformation. Rather than sitting and complaining about the things we watch on the news or read in the newspaper, we can pray to bring about change.
In 2 Chronicles 7:14 God promises to us, “If my people who are called by my name shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and I will heal their land.” Notice that it’s God’s people who are called to action, not society. God’s people, not the government. God’s people are called to pray. If we expect change to happen in our nation, we must do our part. Be the change.
Begin Sept. 11 in prayer. The sanctuary will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Life Church is located at 408 E. Eighth St. in Washington. Come. Let us pray together.