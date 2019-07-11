To The Editor:
I want to give a great big “thank you” to the Franklin County Honor Flight organization and guardians for making another trip possible for our awesome veterans to Washington, D.C.
All of the love, honor and support you gave to our veterans the entire day was unbelievable! It was totally amazing! All of your hard work and your commitment to this great cause really shined through on all of the faces of our veterans.
Myself, along with about 50 other family members and friends, were at the welcoming home ceremony at the airport. It was awesome. The veterans were so greatly honored!
Then we boarded our school bus we took to the airport and followed the veterans bus back to Washington. The veterans had their own motorcade from the airport. The Patriot Guard motorcycle riders led the way, along with police support, with lights flashing! Then when we got to Tri-County, traffic had been stopped for another big surprise for the veterans. More police, first responders, Patriot Guard riders and citizens were waiting to honor and show their support to our veterans and to join the motorcade to Washington!
This was really unbelievable. A great big “thank you” to all of the police and first responders, the Patriot Guard riders and citizens for showing so much honor to our veterans. This is an experience we all will always remember!
Thank you again to the Franklin County Honor Flight organization and guardians for everything that you do to honor our great veterans. This is such a great cause to support. Thank you, Connie R., for driving our school bus from Holy Family Church. And thank you, our awesome veterans, for your years of service in keeping our great country of America free and safe. We all honor you!
The trip was June 22, 2019.