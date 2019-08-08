To The Editor:
Seventy percent of U.S. citizens claim to be Christians, who should know the Ten Commandments (the Ten Big Ones). But fewer than 10 percent of those students and adults can name them, much less understand them or follow them. Our churches are on the front lines of this battle. We must do something!
One local church leadership in this farm-oriented county takes the ostrich stance, that announcing a Ten Commandments project during the church announcement time “could distract people from worship.” If one church takes such an ostrich stance on mentioning “You shall not murder,” how many others nationwide? El Paso, Dayton, Chicago, Gilroy, Aurora, Sutherland Springs, Parkland, etc. “You shall not murder” is controversial. But how many murders are needed for our churches to stand up and stand out in some way?
If today we teach our school-age students to know the Ten Commandments, then when they are faced with moral challenges in college or at work, they may remember the Big Ones and stand up to be good citizens. (Adults can learn too.)
What can you do? One local nonprofit radio station will give you a simple method to help protect our Franklin County from this insidious, infectious cancer of “ostrich-oma.” Or worse.
Any person can be a part of the proven “Ten Big Ones” Project to help protect our county. Contact the following for a copy of the simple method:
The Ten Commandments, P.O. Box 187, Washington, MO 63090.