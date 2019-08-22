To The Editor —
Dear Congressman:
At our recent meeting you asked me to provide you with information and suggestions about the health crisis in America that involves firearms.
You are the voice for 650,000 Missourians. I am concerned to whom are you listening? More than 70 percent of Americans favor more restrictive gun laws. We might reasonably expect that more than 50 percent of Missourians favor more restrictive gun laws. I don’t hear your voice.
Continuing to absolve the Legislature from the responsibility and duty to protect Americans from gun violence is as absurd as absolving the Legislature from responsibility for national defense and protection against epidemic infectious disease. You and Mr. Trump have that it is not the gun that kills, it is the person firing the gun. But if guns continue to be so easily accessible how can we expect that anything will change for the better? The United States has five times more deaths due to gun violence than England, three times more than Germany and eight times more than in Canada.
We do have a health crisis regarding firearms. The problem is the guns. Americans have the right to expect better. I love my country and my community, and I have a right to expect more of you.
Therefore:
1. Invest in supporting families. Our children come first.
2. Provide adequate funding for the treatment of those with mental health issues.
3. Universal background checks that link every gun with every gun owner, including private party sales, internet and gun show purchases.
4. Red flag alerts that link for all databases, including intimate partner violence.
5. The complete ban of military-style automatic firing rifles and large-capacity magazines, which should only be in the hands of our police and armed forces. This may reduce mass murders but not ongoing deaths overall. Please don’t forget Las Vegas (58 dead), Sutherland Springs, Texas (26 dead), Parkland, Fla. (17 dead), Orlando, Fla. (49 dead), Santa Fe, Texas (10 dead), Pittsburgh (11 dead), Thousand Oaks, Calif. (12 dead), and many more American communities.
5. Reinstate funding for the study of gun violence as a public health issue by Centers for Disease Control.
6. Continue to support our police and first responders who themselves are put in harm’s way due to the inaction of Congress on this issue.
You have a position of many responsibilities but your greatest responsibility is to serve and protect and improve the communities of those you represent. Praying for the victims of gun violence is incredibly important but prayer alone is not the answer. Please lead.
Sincerely and with respect,