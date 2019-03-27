To The Editor:
I want to respond to Mr. Steven Friday’s second letter to the editor on March 23-24, 2019. He is certainly correct in saying that all communist countries are run by totalitarian leaders.
However, in order to not unnecessarily scare readers, it must also be said that Russia’s and China’s early communist leaders emerged in countries with no democratic institutions that experienced very chaotic revolutions. (See: Encyclopedia Britannica.)
Germany’s descent into dictatorship was due to chaotic situations after losing World War I. Its economy was devastated, war reparations were crushing, communist parties sprung up, inflation and unemployment soared, uprisings and violent demonstrations occurred, and various government officials were murdered. Its first democratic government was set up nine months after Armistice Day; 14 different parties entered parliament. In the parliamentary election of August 1932, Hitler’s Nazi party was able to gain 37 percent of the votes. Chancellor Franz von Papen and wealthy industrialists then pressured 85-year-old President Hindenburg into appointing Hitler as chancellor on Jan. 30, 1933. Three weeks later, Hitler governed by emergency decree and began to replace the police force with Nazi storm troopers and important government officials with Nazi loyalists. Eighteen months later, after President Hindenburg died, Hitler combined his office with that of the president. Now the course for Hitler’s devastating dictatorship was set.
Venezuela’s present dictatorship is due to weak democratic institutions and the collapse of oil prices in 2014. President Maduro was vice president under Hugo Chavez, who died in March 2013. Maduro won a special election the following month by only 1.49 percent. When the oil price dropped from $105 per barrel to $50 in 2015, Venezuela could no longer support the generous social programs set up by Chavez. Venezuela had relied heavily on the export of its greatest resource, the crude oil. Food and commodity imports dropped considerably, debts piled up, inflation soared, corruption increased, and life became unsustainable for many citizens. Violent protests erupted, 3 million people fled, but Maduro denied his incapability to deal with the country’s problems. He grabbed more power and is maintaining it so far with the help of the Supreme Tribunal, the National Electoral Council, and the military.
In the U.S. we are not experiencing such chaotic situations because we are a wealthy country with relatively strong democratic institutions that are in place for a long time already. When Bernie Sanders and other Democrats talk about implementing more socialist programs, they are not talking about implementing socialism as being the first transition phase from a capitalist to a Marxist economy. They are talking about compassionate, Christian ideas that improve life for lower and middle income people.
It might be of interest to see the results of some recent Pew polls:
In regard to ObamaCare on Feb. 13, 2017, the approval rate was 54 percent among all Americans while 43 percent disapproved. It was the highest approval rate since its implementation in 2010.
In regard to immigration on Jan. 31, 2019, a majority of 62 percent said, “Immigrants strengthen our country” and 28 percent of Americans saw them as a burden. When the immigrant issue is analyzed by party affiliation, 83 percent of Democrats and 38 percent of Republicans view them as assets. Analyzed by age groups, 75 percent of millennials (born 1981-1996) see them as assets in contrast to 44 percent of the silent generation (born 1928-1945).
In regard to climate change on May 14, 2018: A majority of 67 percent of Americans said that the federal government was doing too little to reduce the effect of climate change; 76 percent were in favor of expanding solar and wind energy; 53 percent said that our Earth is warming mostly due to human activity. Broken down by party affiliation, only 18 percent of conservative Republicans accept this scientific fact, but 83 percent of liberal Democrats do. For moderate Republicans it is 39 percent and for moderate Democrats it is 69 percent. It is also interesting to learn from this Pew poll that 36 percent of Republican millennials accept this fact, but only 18 percent of Republican baby boomers and the silent generation.
It appears to me that the oldest generations need to spend some time to update their education instead of creating castles in the sky.