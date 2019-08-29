To The Editor:
I was dismayed to read the article in the Aug. 21 issue of The Missourian, under the headline, “No Right Response to Gun Violence Says State Sen. Dave Schatz.”
I profoundly hope that he’s not saying, “Well, we may as well give up trying to find a right response.” There are numerous appropriate responses, as pointed out in Dr. Tim Long’s letter to the editor in the same issue, “Open Letter to Congressman Luetkemeyer.”
This should not be one of conservative versus liberal views. Our people are being murdered at an appalling rate, while our state government dithers, as does the U.S. Congress, very much including Moscow Mitch. We’ve offered “thoughts and prayers” long enough. If our lawmakers in state and federal government cannot find the political will to address this issue, the murder will continue. Who knows, Sen. Schatz and I may be among the next victims of a shooting rampage, and members of our Legislatures aren’t immune either. (A snarky observation: If the latter did occur, there would be immediate and overwhelming action from them.)
One last observation: I would estimate that 98 percent of NRA members are involved in the organization to participate with others in safe and appropriate use of firearms, whether it be hunting, shooting clay pigeons, target shooting, or simply admiring the workmanship of those making these fine guns, of which very few are handguns.
The remaining 2 percent are exemplified by Wayne LaPierre, the head and idol of the NRA. This idol has clay feet: a seven-figure salary, spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on expensive clothing and private air travel, and now asking the NRA to buy him a $6 million mansion at a gated golf community. Could it be that he fears for his own life?
This is not your NRA, folks. Speak up.