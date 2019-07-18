To The Editor:
The use and misuse of marijuana has been with us for years, though not widespread in this country until the 1960s. Years ago, it was mainly a staple of jazz musicians, though there has been some mention of it, i.e., the histrionic movie, “Reefer Madness” of the 1950s. In the Stone Age when I was in high school, we would have said, “Marijuana? What’s marijuana?” In those days, dropping an aspirin tablet into a bottle of Coke was thought to have magical properties.
The prescription of medical marijuana has been legalized in several states, and more will likely follow. There are almost always an unscrupulous few doctors who will prescribe it without question. A recovering addict friend once told me that she knew several in this part of the state who would say, in essence, “What narcotic do you want? Here’s a prescription. Next.” Let me hasten to add, I’m satisfied there are none like that in this area.
In my own experience when I was in practice, I had several patients who only got relief from severe, chronic, unremitting pain from using marijuana. These were people well-known to me, and my advice was something like, “Don’t get caught.” DMT, a derivative of marijuana without the intoxicating THC, has been in recent use even though its current legality in Missouri is questionable. Not enough has been tried as yet to assess its effectiveness.
The major question, for medicinal or recreational use, is, “Is it safe?” There is no question that marijuana is an intoxicant at least as potent, if not more so, than alcohol and carries the same risks up to and including death. Currently, the dosage sufficient to “get high” and attendant hazards are not known, largely because the potency of available preparations varies all over the map. Moderate (nonalcoholic) drinkers know their limit: not enough to get “buzzed.” (In my own case, more than one beer turns my legs into linguine.)
Just this morning, a friend commented that “marijuana is less dangerous than alcohol.” I’ve heard this said many times, but in truth, marijuana is not universally safe either with acute usage or, much more troubling, with chronic heavy use. A recent article in the American Journal of Psychiatry indicates that studies by experienced researchers showed significant organic changes in brain tissue, especially in adolescents from about 12 to 18, with their as yet developing brains. These changes result in cognitive (thinking) deterioration, a decrease in intellect (“IQ”), dullness or absence of affect (facial features reflecting emotions), generally the picture of “stoners” our kids can immediately identify.
A recent article in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch notes that multiple studies have shown a persistent association between heavy marijuana use and psychosis, particularly paranoid symptoms, schizophrenia, depression and suicidal thinking. I’m not aware of any reports of a correlation between marijuana use and completed suicide, but one can argue that driving on a busy highway when intoxicated may well be suicidal — and homicidal — just as it is with alcohol intoxication.
Dosage and potency are key issues, and in Colorado marijuana has continued to get stronger, rising from 16 percent THC in 2014 to 20 percent in 2017. It’s documented that as potency increases so does the incidence of psychotic disorders and emergency room visits. Another issue is that even with careful controls, it’s not possible to know the percentage of THC in various preparations.
So, what do we do? “The camel’s nose is under the tent,” and huge revenues from taxation and all the promised largess seem too enticing to resist. Remember all the money promised by legalized casinos for schools and roads? Realistically, even if recreational marijuana is still illegal, its use will increase. It’s easy enough to score now: most high schoolers can tell who is dealing, and where, even though most are not using.
We have yet to find the solutions to the danger of alcoholism, and now we have another intoxicant to threaten us. Be more careful out there.