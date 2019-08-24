To The Editor:
RE: This Ain’t the Good Ole Days, Especially for Seniors.
As a senior citizen who is trying to survive on a fixed income, I cringe whenever I walk into any bank these days and check out the horrible rates on the once beloved certificates of deposit.
These certificates were once a safe haven for conservative investors who were willing to accept a fair, if not great, rate of return in exchange for FDIC protection on the underlying principal.
The five-year certificate paid the most interest, and it also provided savers with an easy-to-understand vehicle free from most of the complexities and pitfalls of the more “sophisticated” investment options like stocks, bonds, annuities, etc., and with a time frame almost ideal for long-term stability and retirement planning.
In short, it was the slow-but-steady way to save for the future. And it was a relatively easy way to manage one’s income and liquidity needs during “the golden years.”
Before 2008, when the financial sector (with the help of an incompetent and “socially adventurous” government) brought the nation’s economic system to its knees, the average rate over several decades on a $100,000 CD with a five-year maturity (i.e. a “jumbo CD”) was around 6 percent or better. At one point (during the Jimmy Carter era?), bank CD rates actually surged to around 15 percent, obviously an unsustainable number, but certainly illustrative of the sad plight of today’s income-challenged retirees who waited seven years or so for rates to rise from almost zero (in 2008) to around 3 percent just a few months ago only to be blindsided by the Federal Reserve, which recently and abruptly reversed its originally announced intention to raise the Fed funds rate to a level of around 5 or 6 percent.
I know that the mission of the Federal Reserve is not to protect and defend the ability of senior citizens to survive in an era of historically low CD rates. But it gets really tiresome (to say the least) to hear national policy wonks telling us how recent stock market gains have lifted all demographic groups, especially since the first (of several?) recent rate cuts by the Feds has effectively reduced the income potential on new or soon-to-mature certificates by 15-20 percent. And if the Fed cuts interest rates by another “100 basis points” (as the president and others are “requesting”), that could amount to a total income loss for some seniors of 50 percent or more on their newer certificates.
Obviously, “senior citizens” do not constitute a “demographic group.”