To The Editor:
President Trump claimed last week, while at the U.N., that he deserves a Nobel Prize for a lot of things he has done, but complained that the committee that hands out the awards does it so unfairly.
He complained that President Barack Obama received a Nobel Prize, which the Norwegian Nobel committee said was in recognition of work on nuclear nonproliferation and creating a “new climate” in international relations.
Mr. Trump should realize that the Nobel Prize committee does not give out awards for corruption, destroying the environment, racism, putting children in cages, supporting the very rich and now maybe treason.