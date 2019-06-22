To The Editor:
In the last edition of The Missourian, one reader wrote a letter in favor of paying reparations to African-Americans. And, our Democratic congressmen are currently considering legislation to make this a reality.
We all know that slavery was abolished in this country 150 years ago. Therefore, nobody alive today has ever served as a slave, nor did anyone living today ever own a slave. Not if they have always lived in this country, anyway.
Unfortunately, slavery does exist today, but the reader doesn’t seem to be concerned with that. He is only concerned, apparently, with forcing the citizens of this country (who never owned slaves) to pay reparations to other citizens (who were never slaves).
But, let’s take it a step further. The vast majority of Americans come from families who never owned slaves. In 1860, only about 1.5 percent of American citizens owned slaves. But, a much larger percentage of Americans have family members that fought and died for the purpose of ending slavery. In other words, they already paid the ultimate price for a sin that they didn’t commit. In fact, this country has already paid an enormous price to end slavery. More Americans were killed in the Civil War than in every other war America has ever fought — combined!
But, apparently that is not enough. Now the Democrats in Congress are discussing a plan to pay reparations to black people. This money would come from taxpayers. Again, taxpayers who never had a single thing to do with slavery, and who probably lost family members who fought to end slavery. Most of us abhor slavery. And yet, this reader thinks it is our responsibility to pay for the sins of some other people from generations ago.
Also, who would get reparations? Would we include all black people living in this country? What about black people living here now who came from other countries, and who have no relatives that were ever slaves to Americans?
And, which taxpayers would be forced to pay higher taxes to fund reparations? Would people who came to this country after slavery was abolished be forced to pay? Would illegal aliens now living here and benefiting from our economy be forced to pay?