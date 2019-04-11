To The Editor:
I noticed the article on the bill that won barely in the House of Representative on forcing voters to register with a particular party.
Interesting, as this concept seems to strive to alienate voters who are neutral and vote on who is best suited for the position regardless of political affiliation.
I must chuckle here as what would we strive for next? Possibly force allegiance on protected classes?
Though I digress, I think it should be a bill that allows voters the ability to vote across the political party regardless of political affiliation.
I think this is the main problem today in our country that elected officials cannot find balance with bipartisanship and vote or pass anything. It’s sad that our elected officials cannot find common ground and move on to other matters.
God bless all citizens of America.