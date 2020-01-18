To The Editor:
I was in attendance at the Tuesday meeting of county commissioners where they voted unanimously to throw the rights of property owners in unincorporated Franklin County under the governor’s corporate bus.
This reckless relinquishment of our protections will be very difficult to recover. Our quality of life and property values are what are at stake.
Mr. Hinsen said that The Missourian and “the group” have put this boogey man out there that isn’t real. That there are no CAFOs in Franklin County, and likely wouldn’t be. I don’t know what fiction he’s been told, but a quick online search finds at least four in northern Franklin County. The general terrain of this county is not suitable for CAFOs due to the very quick runoff, as displayed by the flooding last weekend. CAFOs are unsustainable farming, they’re wrong, and that’s why you can no longer search the state’s websites for copies of the permits. You can, however, go to farm.ewg.org to see the farm subsidies that these CAFOs are receiving from the taxpayers. It’s enlightening.
My issues are not just with air, soil and water pollution, but also with light and noise pollution. They all affect our health and well-being. No, I don’t want an unregulated shooting range near me — I love the peace and quiet. I don’t want a commercial greenhouse that lights the sky 24/7 — I want to see the stars at night. I left these conditions back in Ohio in July where our city sold out to Canada and Australia — in the name of jobs.
Jobs in an area of very low unemployment, with insufficient housing or workforce, as well as infrastructure for these giant, tax-abated foreign endeavors that I predict, with experience, will leave when those abatements run out, because it’s not their hometown and it is all about the money.
I already feel very connected to Franklin County — the people and the land. I am the canary in the coal mine, if you will, that got out before dying. Please heed the warning. You do not want to lose the quality of life you’re enjoying now.
We need commissioners who look out for our interests locally to keep Franklin County the wonderful home this canary escaped to.