To The Editor:
Your editorial, “Playing Both Sides” in the weekend edition of June 1-2, left a completely erroneous interpretation of the Mueller Report by the omission of one small, but crucial three-letter word. The word is not.
In the report, and in Mueller’s press conference statement, he stated: “If we had had confidence that the president had “not” committed a crime we would have said so.” The omission of the word not implies that Mueller said that the president had not committed a crime. This is completely antithetical to his statement. Mueller’s statement is close to being a double negative which can often lead to confusion.
The word not means that they had no confidence of the president’s innocence, but since a sitting president cannot be indicted, the report left it to Congress to pursue the guilt or innocence of the president through the remedy available in the Constitution. This implies, but does not specifically state, that the remedy would be impeachment.
The Mueller Report gives at least 10 instances of potential obstruction of justice which are criminal acts. As you correctly stated in your editorial, a sitting president cannot be indicted, therefore, it is up to Congress.
Please clarify the seriously incorrect impression you left with your readers. I am an enthusiastic reader of The Missourian, and while I often disagree with your positions, I am always willing to listen to other opinions. This, however, is not simply opinion; it is patently false.