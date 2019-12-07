To The Editor:
Athletics Director Jim Sterk’s emotional rendering of the plight of Missouri football, as a consequence of the NCAA verdict, is misplaced. It is Sterk and the other administrators and coaches responsible for monitoring the tutoring program who should be punished and fined. Their failure is the logistical root cause of the infraction.
Second, contracts with tutors and athletes should stipulate that cheating will result in the return of salaries and/or forfeiture of scholarships and retroactive payment of tuition, whether currently or formerly in the program.
This all ties to some larger issues with Missouri athletics. In a phone conversation with a deputy athletic director, I was told that beer and wine sales at football games are needed to draw fans back to the games. He explained that fans would rather stay at home, drink beer and watch the games on TV. I replied that this was a situation of Mizzou’s own making when Missouri chose to leave the Big 12 in exchange for the lucrative SEC national TV contract.
Consider, if Missouri was still in the Big 12, fans from neighboring states could fill those empty seats at Mizzou games. But as it is, the athletic department is in the red for the past three years and now borrowing from the university to balance its budget. That’s a pretty good slice of irony, especially in light of luxuriant new facilities for football players and the new $18 million softball field. The deputy director said that such are needed to attract top players. Well, how’s that working out?
The solution to the ills of major college sports is the one that no one seems to want, that being a return to the precepts of collegiate athletics and of the true student-athlete. Major college athletics today is correctly professional sports. It is a farm system for the NFL and NBA, an enormous profit draw for TV/media, part of a burgeoning legalized gambling industry, and soon to be an arena for professionalized student-athletes.
Consider that the highest paid public official in every state is a college football or basketball coach. Barry Odam will collect $3-4 million as the ousted football coach, and Sterk has already committed the university to paying even more to the next coach, even though the program is struggling financially.
As well, Sterk certainly is concerned about his own legacy at Mizzou, and with the football team and both the men’s and women’s basketball teams on the downslide, he likely hears the whispers in the hallway, too.