To The Editor:
I have to take exception to Jacob Voss’ letter in the Aug. 17-18 edition of The Missourian criticizing The Missourian for publishing a letter that he labelled as an astounding lack of editorial discretion.
While I may agree with Mr. Voss’ assessment of the letter he is objecting to, The Missourian wisely decided not to become a newspaper that censors conflicting opinions. Throughout the years I have written a number of letters to the editor of The Missourian, several of which the editor may disagree with, but in almost all cases my letters have been published.
I know I ruffled some feathers with one of my letters when Mr. Miller, in the Editor’s Notebook section, took exception to my opinion. He could just as easily not published my letter, but that would have been a form of censorship.
I have had other letters where readers have disagreed with me and The Missourian has published those responses. I was grateful to read those responses.
I realize that all letters cannot be published because of editorial space restrictions and the effort of fairness. The Missourian should be praised for not becoming a censor on the Opinions & Commentary section of the newspaper. For that I salute them.