To The Editor:
As I look back on the past year and count my many blessings, I have at the top of my list the wonderful friendship I shared with Rita Kuchem, my co-worker with the Meals on Wheels program.
It was a great loss we all experienced in November with Rita’s passing. She was such an active member of our board, keeping volunteers scheduled for deliveries and always filling in if someone failed to show up for their delivery day.
Rita served on the board since 2012 and had the most organized and energetic approach to fulfilling her role as coordinator of the volunteers. I was invited to fill the role of coordinator for the program in 2015 and I immediately found Rita to be my greatest support. There were several times when I had to make a speech in front of different groups to inform them about our Meals on Wheels program. Rita was always ready to go with me and be the biggest cheerleader to calm my nerves before making a speech.
As we worked together keeping the program running, Rita became a truly dear friend and great support when problems popped up that neither of us had experienced. Somehow we figured things out and kept delivering hot, nutritious meals to the elderly and disabled.
The Kuchem family made Meals on Wheels one of the recipients of memorial donations at Rita’s memorial service. What a blessing this is to our program. Many of our clients are unable to cover the full cost of their meals. With this memorial donation we are definitely in a better position to keep the program running smoothly.
Washington Meals on Wheels will always be ever so grateful to Rita Kuchem and her family for this wonderful gift to the program, and for Rita’s many years of service.