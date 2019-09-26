To The Editor:
In regards to Mr. Ree’s letter (Sept. 11) and Mr. Browning’s letter (Sept. 14-15), I agree completely with Mr. Browning.
If the evidence concerning the death and destruction of 9/11 clearly contradicts what we have been told happened, then it should be thoroughly investigated.
When I entered the Navy, I swore an oath “to protect the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”
As time passes, I have been contemplating the meaning of this oath more and more as events unfold.
Maybe we should follow some of Joe Biden’s advice.
“We choose unity over division, we choose science over fiction, we choose truth over facts.” Maybe he meant “We choose truth and facts.”