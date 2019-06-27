To The Editor:
The editor of The Missourian pointed out very clearly in the June 22-23 weekend paper a Catch-22 issue regarding the pollution created by coal-fired power plants on the one hand and environmentalists trying to protect people’s health on the other hand.
I agree with the editor that we have to find a realistic and practical solution between coal-fired plants that still depend on coal and that are fighting for their existence, as well as their employees’ jobs, and the environmentalists who are fighting for the protection of people’s health, as well as the health of our earth.
However, I think it is important to point out why we are at this impasse:
According to the Scientific American magazine, Dr. James Black, a senior scientist at Exxon Mobil, wrote to Exxon’s management committee in July 1977, “…there is general scientific agreement . . . that mankind is most likely influencing the global climate through CO2 release from the burning of fossil fuels.” Read Shannon Hall’s article from October 26, 2015: www.scientificamerican.com/article/exxon-knew-about-climate-change-almost-40-years-ago/?print=true
The first World Climate Conference convened already in 1979 in Geneva, Switzerland; in June 1988 Dr. Hansen, a NASA climate scientist, testified before Congress that climate change was real; one month later a climate conference was held in Toronto, Canada.
At that point Exxon Mobil’s leadership began to worry about their profits. The top Exxon climate scientist, Dr. Flannery, warned in an internal company newsletter in 1989 that government regulations would negatively affect Exxon’s business. Subsequently the “Exxon Position” was formulated to emphasize any uncertainties in climate research. Ads stressing such uncertainties were placed in The New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the Washington Post.
In 1992 Exxon Mobil joined the three-year-old Global Climate Coalition which was an association financed by fees from large corporations and trade groups from the oil, coal, and auto industries, among others. This coalition’s mission was to widely disseminate doubt about the research findings of climate scientists and to advise policymakers that CO2 regulation was unnecessary. Read the New York Times article from April 23, 2009, titled “Industry Ignored Its Scientists on Climate.”
The fossil fuel industries would have had 30 to 40 years to make changes in their operations if they had acknowledged the findings of peer reviewed research in climate science. But making a big profit was more important to these corporations than protecting people’s health and our earth.