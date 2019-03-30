To The Editor:
Lower the voting age to 16.
With the stupidity of some lawmakers wanting to force everyone to own an AR-15, others saying we are not experiencing climate change, and still others not allowing migrant workers to come into the country to do the jobs that they have been doing for at least 60 years that I know of.
Example: Working in the fields in Gumbo (Chesterfield Valley now.)
Maybe the voting age should be lowered to the age of 16 to inject some common sense into our society while we still have one.