To The Editor:
Fellow Citizens,
Have you noticed the big red love billboard on Interstate 44 at Interstate 141? Hard to miss isn’t it? I smile every time I drive by because it reminds me of Christ’s command,“Love one another, just as I have loved you.”
This is the theme for the 2019 National Day of Prayer: Love One Another. What a wonderful theme! So simple. One we can all embrace; one we desperately need.
We cannot deny it. Our nation is in trouble and we are facing peril. You can turn on your television or scroll through your Facebook news feed right now and see that there is so much violence, corruption, fear and hatred in the hearts of those around us. We are contending with issues that are causing the very foundation of our country to crumble. In the face of all of this, it’s important that we pray.
It can also be tempting to believe that America has reached a point of no return. While these factors cause despair, we are reminded in Scripture that with God, nothing is impossible. No problem is too great for Him. Seasons of distress and uncertainty and hardship call for faithful, fervent prayer by God’s people and remind us of our responsibility to humble ourselves before Almighty God.
We cannot expect healing to come to our nation apart from obedience to God through His Holy Word. We also know from Scripture that when light stands in the darkness, light always wins. Prayer wins!
We have two opportunities to join others throughout the country in prayer for our nation Thursday, May 2, the National Day of Prayer. There will be a noon service at the Washington Elks Hall, 1459 E. Fifth, and an informal prayer service at 7 p.m. at New Life Church, 408 E. Eighth, Washington. Both services are nondenominational, open to everyone in the community, and led by local clergy and lay leaders. If you cannot attend the noon service, try to make the 7 p.m. service. Let’s come together in prayer as we attempt to live out the command to love one another.
God can change our nation one community at a time. I pray Washington will be the place where folks learn to love one another as we pray together.