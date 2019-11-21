To The Editor:
The tolerance by some of Donald Trump’s lies and corruption is shameful. Let’s look at just a few facts:
Trump withheld military aid this summer in an attempt to leverage an investigation of his political rival by a foreign country.
Trump has ordered those involved to not cooperate with Congress, leaving it to a handful of brave officials to defy his obstructionist order and provide key facts.
Trump, during the 2016 campaign, made hush money payments to two women who said they had affairs with him, payments that ultimately sent Trump’s attorney to prison for violating campaign finance laws.
Just two weeks ago, a judge in New York ordered Trump to pay $2 million for abusing his own charitable foundation for personal and political purposes.
No less than six of Trump’s close associates — including his former campaign manager — are now convicted criminals, committing everything from tax fraud to lying to Congress.
What has happened to honor and integrity in our country?