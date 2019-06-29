To The Editor:
Monday evening, June 10, a good idea became a wonderful event, thanks to some of our very special leaders in Washington.
The “Y Literacy” program, sponsored by Four Rivers YMCA, makes tutors available to adults wanting to improve their reading and English skills. A number of local international adults are a part of this program. As a means of helping these international members meet others, both from the U.S. and from other countries, “Y Literacy” sponsored a potluck picnic at Lions Lake. Over 60 people attended, bringing food to share, often representative of their own countries.
Best of all were visits from our chief of police, officer Matt Onken, and Mayor Sandy Lucy. Chief Menefee gave an impromptu speech welcoming people to the community. He told the group that he wants them to feel safe and welcome in this community and invited all to drop in anytime to his office to express concerns or to simply say “hello.” While at first reluctant, many “took a tour” of a police car, taking photos and saying that police in their own countries would never be so friendly. Mayor Sandy also came to welcome the group and express her appreciation for the part each person plays in the community.
Washington, Union, and surrounding cities have a large population of people from many countries. Some speak English fluently and are professionals, plant managers, or business owners. Some are family members who may or may not have basic English skills. All contribute to our community financially. All would prefer to speak English well, but it is a difficult process for most adults to learn a second language. As tutors, we have been honored to help with this process. Through welcoming people from other countries and cultures we enrich our own lives.