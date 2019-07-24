To The Editor:
Dear Readers —
In one of the newspapers I get, they had a section titled “Stories of Honor.”
They were all interesting stories of veterans during the wars from World War II to the present.
One veteran is from here, Washington, Mo.
Like I said, the stories were interesting. Some vets took a long time to finally speak about them.
Being a Korean War vet, we are trying to get the members to come to the meetings and let it come out. For some it is painful, and I’m sure for others it is difficult to get up at a meeting and speak before a group, regardless if the group is large or small.
For the last two months, a vet has spoken at the meetings (I was one), and we look forward to other vets telling their stories.
If you are a Korean vet, we would like to hear your story.
I’m sure the other veterans’ organizations would like to hear from their comrades.
If you’re a Korean War vet, I’ll see you at the next meeting.