To The Editor:
Hats off to the Franklin County Commissioners!
Their move last week “to deny a change order that would increase the overall price of a communications tower being installed at the new county jail by $385” was exactly the type of initiative taxpayers should expect of their elected officials.
Yes, the dollar amount was small but you cannot control big cost increases by ignoring small cost increases. I’m quite certain those responsible for initiating and approving this unauthorized change order will take notice that the commissioners are paying attention to costs on this largest of county projects.
Having spent over 35 years in acquisition management at the federal level, I am intimately familiar with “requirements creep” and the impacts that changing requirements have on costs.
What is necessary to effectively control costs is having a change order process that evaluates the identified requirement, determines its overall impact on the cost, completion schedule, and performance of the overall project and then provides the commissioners the opportunity to formally approve the change.
In this case, it looks like the project managers missed that last step. They are lucky it only cost them $385.