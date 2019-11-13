To The Editor:
I have been following news reports of the problems with Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs) for at least 15 years and am shocked to learn that the Franklin County decision makers are open to the idea of letting these horribly inhumane and environmentally dangerous businesses to operate in what is now healthy agricultural land in our county.
There are so many problems with how CAFOs are operated that I don’t have room to list them all. In addition to the environmental and health issues, it should be kept in mind that the real owners of these huge operations are often foreigners, especially the Chinese.
What about the land values of citizens who have lived in this area for generations and maintained their property without damaging the land or the health of their neighbors?
If we don’t organize to protect ourselves from these environmental hazards and examples of animal abuse in the extreme, our children and grandchildren will pay the price in the future.
There is a county commissioners meeting this Thursday, Nov. 14, at 1:30 p.m. in the Franklin County Commission Chambers, second floor of the Franklin County Government Center, 400 E. Locust, Union.
If you can’t attend a daytime meeting, let the commissioners know and ask them to hold an evening meeting when more people can come. There is so much damage being done to our environment already, the last thing we need is the stench and pollution caused by CAFOs.