To The Editor:
I am writing in response to the recent letter to the editor, “Should Elect President by Popular Vote.”
The writer suggests that a popular vote for president would “make candidates pay attention to Missouri.” The truth is that it would be just the opposite.
Why would any candidate come to Missouri when the voters in the most populous states, California, Texas, Florida, New York and a few others could easily determine the outcome of a presidential election? By example, Missouri’s population is a little over 6,000,000; California has a population over 39,000,000. Which of these two states do you think would receive the most attention by a candidate? The answer is obvious.
Our founding fathers showed great wisdom in the establishment of the Electoral College. At the time, in the late 1700s, they realized that the big states, especially the heavily populated states in the northeast, could determine the winner of every election if the popular vote was used. The little states would have virtually no voice in the selection of a president. Thus the Electoral College was added to the Constitution.
This is not a Republican or Democrat issue, but a voter issue that could impact either political party. We often hear the Midwest described as “fly over country.” Without the Electoral College most presidential candidates would certainly fly over Missouri.