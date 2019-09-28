To The Editor:
I want to thank the members of the Franklin County Planning and Zoning Commission who recognized a serious problem in the revisions that had been proposed for countywide rezoning.
The “problem” was pointed out by citizens attending the commission’s Sept. 19 public hearing. Some commissioners — over strong objection from the chairman — agreed, and they voted to send the proposed zoning map back to the drawing board so that the “problem” can be corrected.
Their sensible and sensitive response is greatly appreciated.