Some issues that need to be addressed prior to the approval of the shelter.
Will participants be checked for outstanding warrants?
Will participants be checked for criminal convictions/probation/parole/SIS/etc.?
Will participants be checked to see if they are registered sex offenders?
Will participants be checked to see if they are in the country illegally?
Will participants be checked to see if they are who they say they are?
Will participants be checked to see if they are legal parents of any minor children?
Will participants be checked to see if they are active drug users? If so, what then?
Will participants be provided “free” medical care? If so, by whom?
Will participants be checked to verify actual and past income from all sources?
Will participants be allowed to smoke on premises?
Will participants be allowed to consume alcohol on premises?
Will participants be provided “free” public transportation while at the facility?
Will participants be checked to see if they are using any other support services?
Will minors be assigned a guardian ad litem? If not emancipated, who does legally?
Will participants be “evicted” if noncooperative in any way? How and by whom?
Some related concerns to be addressed:
Has a business plan been furnished, including its sustainability long term?
Has a staffing plan and its cost been furnished?
Has an operating plan for maintenance/lease/rent of the facility been developed?
Has an operating plan for the non-maintenance services such as utilities, food service, laundry, and “personal needs” of participants been developed?
Has a guarantee been given that no direct or indirect tax dollars will ever be involved?
What model of governance is proposed for the shelter and sponsoring entity?
Has a clear differentiation been made between “actual homeless” and “vagrancy-by-choice” insofar as the stated purpose(s) of the proposed shelter?
Editor’s Note: The letter was signed.