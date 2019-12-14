To The Editor:
Recently in England, the North American Treaty Alliance 70th anniversary summit had lively disputes but ended with a unity around shared ideas that make it more than a guardian of territory.
First, a collective defense of the West against Soviet aggression survived as a military alliance, and at its 70th anniversary summit, this club of 29 democracies showed why it is strong in today’s world.
It serves as a reminder that the best binding agent among countries is a guiding set of principles that help them rise above base national self-interests.
The members present renewed the purpose of maintaining workable compromises and proved that NATO is more than a guardian of territory.
Today, NATO’s guiding principles seem obvious to Americans: free elections, civilian control of the military, individual rights, rule of law, and so on.
Russia and China, dictators and Islamic terrorists are seen as threats to such universal principles.
The summit’s biggest concern was whether the United States is drifting away from NATO.
U.S. President Donald Trump’s demands and dealings with NATO seemed to generate much of that concern, and he left the summit early.