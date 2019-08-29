To The Editor:
Response to Jacob Voss’ response to Richard Trigg’s letter “Give the White Man His Due.”
Whoa, Jacob! Your letter reads like a screaming banshee with hair on fire. Calm down. Breathe. Relax. If you think Trigg, the white residents of Franklin County and The Missourian publishers are hateful white supremacists and racists to be silenced, listen as I quote a sampling of your own rant: “Trigg’s outrageous and horrendous claims; factually unsupported; hateful letter; regurgitate KKK talking points; retrograded; unabashedly vile; vitriol; trash can too good for this filth; Trigg’s archaic and hateful mindset; white supremacy rhetoric; letter incredibly racist; letter is dead wrong; minorities leeching off white success; horrendous disservice; a platform and mouthpiece to hate.”
Wow! Talk about throwing gas on the fire! Two facts of history need to be considered here. First, when the Reformers were able to get the Bible into the hands of the common man, soon afterward a thousand years of dark ages faded as Christianity lit up Western Civilization into an explosion of freedom, inspiration, creativity, innovation and great inventions. All of the arts and sciences began to flourish.
Second, prior to this the Caucasian race spread to greater Europe and then into the Americas. They just happened to be in the right place at the right time to implement these new ideas and discoveries. You cannot confuse this with White Supremacy, which is what you’re doing! If the other races would have migrated to Europe, they would have been the beneficiaries of innovation. It’s not at all that one race is superior to another. We can all agree anyone who believes that is wrong! No, Caucasians just had the opportunity and made the most of it. So give them their due.
While I don’t agree with every little point that Trigg makes, I do agree with Richard Browning’s assessment that The Missourian should not become a censor. And Trigg certainly does not deserve to be told by you to sit in a corner and “shut up”! America has this little thing called the First Amendment and the right to free speech. It ensures that The Missourian can publish . . . even your version of hate. Is this a great country or what?