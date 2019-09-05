To The Editor:
I was surprised by your position in “They Should Pay” from the weekend Missourian. As I have seen in other publications since the Johnson & Johnson verdict, you lay the responsibility and blame for our opioid crisis squarely at the feet of legitimate businesses operating within the strict confines of the law.
In this case, the Johnson and Johnson company. And for what reason do you condemn them, “profits and greed.” Pain reducing prescriptions have been around for a long time. Thank God. And, for a long time they have been abused. What’s changed?
Companies like Johnson & Johnson must have products such as these approved by the FDA prior to releasing them to the market for prescription. Qualified medical professionals, i.e. doctors, still have to prescribe them. Acting on that prescription, pharmacies still have to sell them to the patient. But, out of this chain, you zero in on the maker.
The inventor who spent capital and expenses on developing a drug that is meant to be a benefit to society when properly prescribed and used. To quote from your editorial “Last month we reported a high number of opiate prescriptions were filled in Franklin County from 2006-12. The Drug Enforcement Agency said 33,403,420 prescription pain pills were doled out by pharmacies and doctors in Franklin County from 2006 through 2012.”
Since this is a crisis, what responsibility lays at the feet of these doctors and pharmacies? As a suggestion, how about publishing the names of those Franklin County doctors and pharmacies that prescribed and sold these drugs. Heck, why not go all the way and name the users? All are complicit, wouldn’t you agree? They are prescribing, selling and using a known addictive substance that has become a scourge on our society.
Finally, the illegal production and sale of opiates is well known and account for a significant amount of misery and death in our country and around the world. Suing the “greedy” companies that legally produce these products will not solve this problem, but it may go some way in soothing the consciences of the prescribers, sellers, and users of this known addicter and killer. Having the FDA pull the authorization to produce, prescribe and sell all opiates will solve the problem. Is society willing to pay that price?