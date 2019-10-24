To The Editor:
The editorial “The Deep State” printed in the Oct. 17, 2019, edition of The Missourian is awash in 21st-century American right wing punditry, jargon, rhetoric and conspiracy theory. The editorial itself is redundant. It adds nothing to the Kimberly Strassel column from The Wall Street Journal. If The Missourian wanted to espouse Strassel’s views, it should have printed the column verbatim.
The editorial’s most glaring deficiency is its use of the phrase “deep state” without context. Granted, “deep state” has become a hobbyhorse of Trumpists in the past few years. But when they use the phrase, it’s clear that they almost never know what it means, where it originated, or how it demeans the people it putatively describes. The phrase has its origins in early 1990s Turkish politics. In that context, it described a group of career military personnel and career intelligence officers who joined forces to wage covert war against Kurds. It was co-opted for use in the United States by Steve Bannon, then chairman of Breitbart. He used it to disparage people who were commonly referred to as the administrative state. That said, in the recently released James B. Stewart book, “Deep State: Trump, the FBI and the Rule of Law,” Bannon is quoted: “the deep state conspiracy theory is for nut cases.”
The administrative state is probably best described in the 1948 book “The Administrative State” by Dwight Waldo. The phrase was in use before Waldo’s work, but his book codified its currency. Waldo asserts that democratic states implicitly depend on professional public employees. Elected officials are expected to try to advance a political agenda and professional public employees are expected to protect democratic principles. For example, many towns in Franklin County have both elected civic officials and professional city administrators. The administrators and officials work together to benefit their municipality. In these instances, The Missourian editorial board would surely consider each of the professional administrators to be “deep state.” Waldo, and rational adults, would recognize them as the administrative state, a vital asset to municipal government.
There is much more to explore on this topic, not the least of which is the proposition that the functional deep state in this country at this time is not career civil servants, but career lobbyists. However, this letter will be brief in order to conform to The Missourian’s published criteria for printable letters. Were it too long, The Missourian editorial board would have an excuse to censor it, and me, yet again.
Inform your readers. Educate your readers. Don’t indoctrinate your readers.
Jerome Peirick
Beaufort