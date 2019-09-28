To The Editor:
The postscript of the letter to the editor titled “Is There Climate Change on Earth?” in the Sept. 21-22 issue made an excellent point. Indeed “When most people talk about climate change, they really mean man-made climate change.”
By analyzing arctic ice cores, scientists learned that our Earth has been surrounded by natural greenhouse gases for at least 800,000 years. Such analyses also showed “that levels of CO2 in the atmosphere are higher than they have been at any time in the past 400,000 years. During ice ages, Co2 levels were around 200 parts per million, and during the warmer interglacial periods, they hovered around 280 ppm” (www.the relentless rise of carbon dioxide — NASA: Climate Change). The August 2019 CO2 level clocks in at 409.95 ppm. Without natural greenhouse gases, our earth would have an average temperature of about 0 degrees and would not be able to sustain life (www.giss.nasa.gov/research/briefs/ma_01).
Unfortunately, the letter itself reflects the ideology of climate change deniers and repeats lies that have been promoted by the oil and gas industry and conservative “think tanks” over the last few decades. I will respond to only some of the mistakes:
1. The writer distorts a NASA article by giving an incorrect time frame for “decreased temperatures from 1998–today” (https://nasa.gov/topics/earth/features/upsDownsGlobalWarming.html).Today in this article does not mean 2019 but rather Sept. 23, 2009, the day this article was published. Another NASA article from April 2019 states that 18 of the 19 warmest years have occurred since 2001.
2. “In the Arctic a large hole in the ice was seen twice the size of Alaska. However that hole has once again disappeared.” The writer most likely refers to the largest hole in the Arctic Ocean ice, the North Water Arctic Polynya, which covers about 33,000 square miles and never freezes over completely. Alaska’s size is 663,268 square miles.
3. The big hole in the ice of the Antarctic refers to the Maud Rise Polynya. A NASA article from May 29, 2019, states, “By the end of the austral winter, the seas around Antarctica are blanketed with…ice — an area of about twice the size of the continental U.S... Sometimes state-sized areas go missing from the middle of the ice pack…” Such polynyas of various sizes have been observed since the 1970s. The polynya in 2017 was bigger and stayed open longer than the previous ones.
4. The writer reports that “3,000 scientists … signed a letter stating that human-made global change is a hoax.” This statement was given a Pants on Fire rating by politifact.com, which is supported by the Poynter Institute, a nonprofit journalism school, owned by the Tampa Bay Times.
5. About the skeleton found in the Alps, the writer says, “The age of the hunter when he lived was estimated to be several hundred years ago.” This refers to the stone-age man named Ötzi, who was found well-preserved in 1991. Dr. Konrad Spindler, professor for pre- and early-history at the University of Innsbruck in Austria, estimated that he lived 5,300 years ago — not several hundred years ago. He was about 46 years old and 5'7'' tall.
I am closing my letter by suggesting to the letter writer and the readers to download an excellent article in English from the European Journal of American Studies. It summarizes the history of climate change denial in the US. https://journals.openedition.org/ejas/10305.