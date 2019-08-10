o The Editor:
The political mood in this country is shifting decidedly against whites. Your political cartoon in the Aug. 7 edition of The Missourian followed the crowd of swelling voices warning against the evils of the angry white man with easy access to guns.
This is largely a false narrative fostered by the Democrats to try to harvest every minority vote, without which they cannot win elections. But if one repeats a lie often enough, people will begin to believe it. It is called propaganda.
I don’t have the exact numbers in front of me, but FBI crime statistics prove that blacks and Hispanics commit far more violent crimes than whites and always have. Every day in every democratically controlled large city in this country, including St. Louis, black against black violence is out of control. Hundreds are gunned down every weekend, primarily by handguns, not semiautomatic rifles.
This doesn’t seem to bother the national Democratic Party because it puts them in a bad light and doesn’t promote their gun confiscation schemes. They only seem to want to take away the guns of the law abiding so that only the criminals will have guns. Remember, they, the Democrats, are in charge of every large violent city in America.
Let me conclude by pointing out an obvious, but ignored truth when thinking about these matters. Look at the big picture worldwide regarding the movement of people groups. All over the world, Hispanics, blacks, Arabs and other Muslims are in the process of forcing their way into the various white, Western European countries at, many times, great danger and cost to themselves.
Why is that? White, western European countries have produced the most prosperous, safest, and law-abiding places to live. This is not white supremacy and white racism, as they harp about. It is a simple, easily observable fact. Give the white man his due.