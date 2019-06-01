To The Editor:
I want to thank the many men and women who stopped to help me when my lawn tractor fell on top of me on Pottery Road, across from my home.
The ambulance and police were there in a short time and were very concerned about my health and safety.
A special thanks goes to Kris Ann Missey, who saw the accident and called 911 for assistance. Kris Ann, a former art student, came the next day to check on my health. It is great to have such wonderful people in our community.
Thanks, everyone.