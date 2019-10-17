To The Editor:
I wish to comment on two points made in your “Demise Inevitable” editorial.
(Point 1) “The big get bigger and the small go out:
The big corporation farmers that you referenced in your editorial creates an image that is inaccurate regarding farming operations. My farming business might be viewed as one of those big (bad?) corporations, but my wife and I are the sole owners. It is a “closely held” S corporation.
Similar business structures (Inc, LLC) are used by individuals and families that operate most farms and many types of businesses in America. And yes, many of the farms are large because farming involves tremendous investment that leads to many benefits of scale — using the same assets over more units to make them affordable. Whether this is good or bad can be debated, but there is no denial that it takes a relatively large farm to survive without utilizing another job for income or a specific niche market. Small farms with niche markets may be a viable alternative until more people get involved and the “niche” disappears.
Niche markets are not a viable business model for the commodities normally produced by traditional farms. The farm corporations in America are many and are held by independent individuals and families. Contrast that to most of the large nonfarm “corporate” businesses (Walmart for example) that have many unrelated share holders and operate under one board of directors worldwide. It is fair to say that Walmart has not been good for small local store owners. “The big get bigger and the small go out” is not exclusive to agriculture.
(Point 2) It was not the “big corporations” that had “power and clout to dictate the policies and rules in Jefferson City” that passed the law prohibiting counties from enacting stricter environmental rules than state standards. It was family farmers. Livestock, poultry and dairy production is almost exclusively managed by family farmers in the facilities they own, especially in Missouri. CAFO’s (Confined Animal Feeding Operations) allow livestock production that is good for the animals, good for the environment, good for the consumer and good for the family farmer.
Finally, I guess I have a third point — The government is probably the last entity that should be counted on to shift policy to protect farmers.