To The Editor:
Recently I suffered a mild stroke and my daughter took me to the emergency room at Mercy Hospital Washington.
I am full of praise for the thoughtful people there. I was immediately shown to a room, blood was taken and I was given a CT.
A video conference with a doctor in North Carolina followed to determine if the drug TPA was appropriate. As I qualified for the drug, it was administered immediately.
Another CT followed and I was moved to intensive care within two hours of arrival. I recovered completely from the stroke.
My daughter, who is a nurse, was also full of praise for the doctors and nurses. Washington is very fortunate to have this wonderful facility.