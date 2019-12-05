To The Editor:
I had the misfortune and fortune to go to the hospital several days ago. The fortunate part was that I went to Mercy at Washington.
I’ve gone to the hospital several times in my life, but I’ve never been treated with as much consideration and professionalism as I was at Mercy.
I spent a couple of hours in the E.R. and then was sent upstairs to a room. The doctors, nurses and technicians were very nice and took good care of me.
I spent two days there and was discharged.
I had Mercy home care for several days and these nurses were all prompt, professional and very nice.