o The Editor:
Thankful and blessed!
On behalf of my husband and I, we would like to personally thank our Union R-XI athletic trainer, Danielle, the football head coach Grahl, Coach Vogel for staying right by our side at the hospital after our son took a hard hit in the Sullivan/Union football game.
What started out to be a great Friday (13th) night under the lights on the Sullivan football field, the fans all into the game, cheering, spirited until a hard hit to the lower back — left our son unable to fully feel the lower half of his body.
Walking on to the field to be by him I swear I could even hear the turf move with every step...it was that silent.
And now is where all the thanks begins. Between our staff, the refs, and our amazing trainer and Sullivan’s EMTs, they did an amazing job not only taking every precaution to move our son off the field and into the ambulance, they gave comfort, prayed and gave reassurance that they would be there for us...and that is what they did! By the time we arrived at the hospital and they could get Colten back for a CT scan, we had a waiting room full of support. My husband stepped into the waiting room to get the coaches and he came back to say “Hey, Jake, the Tenneys, Autumn and a bunch of people I don’t know are out here.”
We felt so blessed and thankful! Not only thankful to the ones at the hospital but also the coaches and players who filled in their absence to get the rest of them home safely. We are also happy to report that there was no spinal damage, result was spinal contusion and will be totally fine!
After reflecting back to that night, my husband and I both stated that there was not one thing we could have asked anyone to do any differently from beginning to end. So with that, we would like to thank the following: The whole football staff, athletic trainer, the refs, the Sullivan EMTs, Sullivan Hospital and staff, the players, fans and Union R-XI. Words will never be enough to express and show how thankful we are.
God Bless,